Left Menu
Development News Edition

Provincial executives develop early warning systems in municipalities

The Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation said this after concluding its proactive oversight visit to three Mpumalanga municipalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:01 IST
Provincial executives develop early warning systems in municipalities
Dodovu said the committee will verify the implementation of Section 139(1)(b) in Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality, as set out in the Constitution. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Provincial executives across the country must, together with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), develop and implement early warning systems to identify problems in municipalities and intervene before the problems are exacerbated.

The Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation said this after concluding its proactive oversight visit to three Mpumalanga municipalities.

The committee visited Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality and Thaba Chweu Local Municipality last week.

The committee raised concerns that provincial governments have not institutionalised Section 152 of the Constitution, which obligates both national and provincial government to support local government to achieve its objectives.

"The committee has on numerous occasions, since its inception, emphasised the support of municipalities as a pillar necessary to salvage the local sphere of government," committee chairperson China Dodovu said.

Dodovu said the committee will verify the implementation of Section 139(1)(b) in Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality, as set out in the Constitution.

The committee is concerned that the municipality has not approved or disapproved the intervention, as per the constitutional requirement, despite the decision taken in January 2020 to invoke the intervention.

"The committee also raised serious misgivings with the inability of the municipality to complete its 2018/19 audit process, in line with Section 126 of the Municipal Finance Management Act. This is a concern, considering the disclaimer audit opinion the municipality received for the 2017/18 financial year.

"Similar to the challenges in both Govan Mbeki and Thaba Chweu, the outrageous amounts of irregular, unauthorised, and fruitless and wasteful expenditure is both indefensible and morally reprehensible.

"Laws and regulations are there to safeguard the people's purse and ensure that allocated funds are utilised accordingly," Dodovu said.

The continued breaking of the law and supply chain policies to the pre-audit amount of R717 780 456 in irregular expenditure suggests nefarious intentions, Dodovu said.

The chairperson said the committee is concerned that the municipality's Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) has not concluded investigations starting from 2017, which negatively impact on the ability of the municipality to discharge consequence management against those in the wrong.

"The committee is of the view that the MPAC's inability to do its work negatively affects general governance of the municipality," Dodovu said.

The committee has also emphasised the need to build capacity in municipalities' financial divisions, as this will ensure proper use of finances.

"The committee will continue to engage provincial executive councils and SALGA until the necessary early warning systems and support measures are put in place," Dodovu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tourism New Zealand launches campaign in India as part of brand building exercise

Tourism New Zealand on Monday virtually launched its new campaign Messages from New Zealand in India as part of its efforts to promote the country as a preferred destination. The campaign features everyday New Zealanders sharing video messa...

HCL Technologies shares erase early gains; close 1 pc lower

HCL Technologies shares on Monday erased early gains and closed 1 per cent lower due to profit-booking. In early trade, it had jumped nearly 5 per cent after the company said it will acquire Australian IT solutions firm DWS, a move that ...

If agriculture bills are a watershed moment, why aren't farmers celebrating? asks KTR

Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao KTR on Monday asked that if the Agriculture Bills 2020 are truly a watershed moment, then why is no farmer celebrating Taking to Twitter, Rao wrote, When Telangana legislature passed the farm...

Nusrat Jahan says dating app used her photo without consent

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi on Monday said she could take legal action against a video dating app, FancyU, for using her photo without consent. Jahan took to Twitter to complain about the app after a user pointed out t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020