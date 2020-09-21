Left Menu
6,235 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,235 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,31,749, said State Health Department.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,235 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,31,749, said State Health Department. The total number of cases include 5,51,821 recoveries, 74,518 active cases, and 5,410 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 54,87,581 on Monday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the count includes 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 cured and discharged or migrated patients. (ANI)

