6,235 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh reported 6,235 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,31,749, said State Health Department.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:32 IST
Andhra Pradesh reported 6,235 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,31,749, said State Health Department. The total number of cases include 5,51,821 recoveries, 74,518 active cases, and 5,410 deaths, according to the State Health Department.
Meanwhile, with a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 54,87,581 on Monday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the count includes 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 cured and discharged or migrated patients. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- State Health Department
- COVID
- India
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh reports 10,794 new cases of COVID-19, 70 deaths in last 24 hours
At 96.2%, Kerala tops literacy rate chart; Andhra Pradesh worst performer at 66.4%
Most affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu account for 70% of COVID-19 deaths in India: Govt.
Andhra Pradesh BJP demands probe in burning of Antarvedi temple chariot
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu account for 62% of total active COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry.