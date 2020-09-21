Vande Bharat flight carrying passengers from Dubai lands in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

An Air India flight under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying 91 passengers from Dubai landed at Indore's Devi Ahilya International Airport on Monday morning. The international flight under Vande Bharat Mission repatriated passengers to Indore after nearly two months today at around 4:15 am.

Dr Amit Malakar, Nodal Officer for COVID-19 said, "As many as 27 of 91 passengers were from Indore, the remaining 64 were from elsewhere. 84 passengers were carrying the COVID-19 negative reports with them, while seven passengers were tested at the Indore Airport. Out of them two are from Indore and rest are from other cities." "Everyone has been instructed to stay in home quarantine for seven days. After 14 July, today an international flight has arrived in Indore under the Vande Bharat Mission," he added. (ANI)