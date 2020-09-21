Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Sunderbani sector
Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC (Line of Control) in the Rajouri district's Sunderbani sector here on Monday.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:25 IST
The ceasefire occurred at about 5 pm today. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
