Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Sunderbani sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC (Line of Control) in the Rajouri district's Sunderbani sector here on Monday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:25 IST
The ceasefire occurred at about 5 pm today. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

