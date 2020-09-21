Morocco’s Ambassador Farhane elected as IAEA’s Conference President

Delegates of the IAEA's 64th General Conference, which kicked off in Vienna this morning, elected Morocco's Ambassador, Azzeddine Farhane, President of the conference.

Ambassador Farhane was born on 18th May 1966 in Casablanca. He is Morocco's Ambassador to Austria, Slovakia and Slovenia and Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, including the IAEA. He has been a career diplomat since 1990 and has held the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary since October 2016. He took up his current posting in July 2019.

Ambassador Farhane has held a number of diplomatic assignments that included serving as Ambassador to Viet Nam, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Permanent Mission of Morocco to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Deputy Permanent Representative in Geneva, and Counsellor at the Moroccan Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands.

At Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Farhane's assignments included General Director of the United Nations and International Organizations Department, Head of United Nations Department and Head of Human Rights and Humanitarian Issues Unit.

Ambassador Farhane has also served from 2012 to 2016 as Morocco Sherpa for Nuclear Security Summits (NSS) held in Washington (2016), The Hague (2014) and Seoul (2012).

In 2019, Ambassador Farhane acted as Vice-President of the 63rd session of the IAEA's General Conference. He also served as Governor on the IAEA's Board of Governors (2019-2020).

Ambassador Farhane has a Bachelor Degree in Journalism Studies from the Higher Institute of Journalism in Rabat, Morocco, a Postgraduate Certificate in Political Sciences, a Postgraduate Certificate in International Relations and a Graduate Studies Diploma in Political Sciences from Hassan II University of Casablanca, Morocco, as well as a Certificate in Public International Law from The Hague Academy, Netherlands.

Ambassador Farhane is author of various research papers, such as "Investment in youth: A strategic Choice and a significant asset for sustainable growth in Africa", Political Theory, the research journal of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, 2017, "The contribution of International Initiatives on Non-proliferation to the Enhancement of Nuclear Forensics as a Fundamental Pillar of Nuclear Security", for the IAEA International Conference on Advances on Nuclear Forensics, 2014, and "Inter-linkages and Added Value of International Initiatives to the Enhancement of Nuclear Security: The Moroccan Experience", for the IAEA International Conference on Nuclear Security, 2013.