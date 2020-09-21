Left Menu
Amit Shah hails decision to increase MSP of 6 Rabi crops

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the decision to increase the minimum price for buying six Rabi crops and said those opposing the Narendra Modi government's agricultural reform initiatives are actually opposed to the happiness of farmers and the true value of their produce.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:08 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the decision to increase the minimum price for buying six Rabi crops and said those opposing the Narendra Modi government's agricultural reform initiatives are actually opposed to the happiness of farmers and the true value of their produce. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said by increasing the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat by Rs 50 per quintal, of gram by Rs 225 per quintal, of barley by Rs 75 per quintal, of lentils by Rs 300 per quintal, of mustard and rapeseed by Rs 225 per quintal and of 'Kusumbh' by Rs 112 per quintal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a meaningful effort towards doubling the income of the farmers.

"Every day and every moment of the Modi government has been devoted to the welfare of farmers and poor. "Today, by increasing the MSP of six Rabi crops, the central government, under the leadership of the prime minister has reiterated its same resolve. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi and Shri Narendra Singh Tomar for this," he said.

Shah said those who are looking to reclaim their lost political ground by "provoking" farmers, had purchased only 1.25 lakh metric tonnes of pulses while in power between 2009-14, while the Modi government has purchased 76.85 lakh metric tonnes of pulses in 2014-19. "This difference of 4,962 per cent clearly shows the dedication of Modi ji," he said.

The home minister also said that those opposing the Modi government's agricultural reform bills are actually opposed to the happiness of farmers and the true value of their produce. "These people do not want the food provider who feeds the country will ever be as rich and empowered as them. But the Modi government will continue to give farmers their rights," he said.

