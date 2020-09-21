Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM's stance on agri-related bills is AIADMK s stand: Minister

Senior AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Fisheries minister D Jayakumar on Monday said the party's stand on the Centre's farm sector-related bills is that of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who has already explained it.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:17 IST
TN CM's stance on agri-related bills is AIADMK s stand: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@djayakumaradmk)

Senior AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Fisheries minister D Jayakumar on Monday said the party's stand on the Centre's farm sector-related bills is that of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who has already explained it. Palaniswami's decision was final on the issue, he said, adding that the party's Rajya Sabha MP S R Balasubramaniam's remarks against the bills in the upper house was the Parliamentarian's view and did not reflect the party's stance.

"The Chief Minister has already clarified on the bills and what the CM said is indeed the stand of the government and also the party. This should be taken as final and not any individual's comments," Jayakumaar said when media persons drew his attention to Balasubramaniam criticising the Centre over its 'urgency' on the matter. Balasubramaniam had also reportedly claimed his party colleague O P Ravindranath, who welcomed the bills in the Lok Sabha, was a novice and hardly knew much about the subject.

Jayakumar asserted that the government and his party could not adopt a dual stand. "The AIADMK backed the bills only after receiving a promise that it would not affect the farmers. The chief minister has made it clear in his statement and only this should be taken as the party's opinion," he said.

Defending the three farm bills--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020, Palaniswami had said these legislations would benefit the farmers of Tamil Nadu. He had said the new bills would in no way affect the paddy procurement based on Minimum Support Price and the new laws would rather facilitate MSP for farmers, aid the farmers market scheme and prevent hoarding of farm produce by firms.

On Saturday, he had said the bills adopted by the Lok Sabha will do good to the farmers in Tamil Nadu by ensuring them an assured income avoiding adverse impacts from unexpected price fall. "As a farmer, since I have realised it, I did not oppose it," he had asserted, adding that the farm scenario in states like Punjab does not match with that of Tamil Nadu.

Asked how the legislations would benefit farmers, Jayakumar replied, "farmers livelihood will not be affected." "In fact, their income is being guaranteed," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US court lifts stay on Devas plea for compensation from Antrix for cancelling deal

A US court has lifted a stay on proceedings of a lawsuit filed by Bengaluru-based start-up Devas Multimedia, seeking a compensation of over USD one billion from the Indian Space Research Organisations ISRO commercial arm Antrix Corporation...

EIB to provide EUR 1 billion for new investment in Ireland in 2020

The European Investment Bank EIB expects to provide more than EUR 1 billion to support new COVID-19 and Brexit business financing programmes, climate action and education investment in Ireland in 2020 and work closely with Irish authorities...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles to seven-week low on virus fears, stimulus fog

Wall Streets main indexes tumbled to their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday, with the Dow shedding as much as 900 points, as worries about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns spilled over from Europe. The CBOE Market Volatility index, ...

AP CM to leave for Delhi on Tuesday on 2 day trip

Amaravati, Sep 21 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on a two-day trip on Tuesday for a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jagan is also seeking to meet Union Home Minister Amit Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020