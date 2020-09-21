Left Menu
YC takes out bare-bodied procession against farm bills

Youth Congress activists took out a bare bodied procession in the city on Monday protesting against the passage of the two farm bills in Rajya Sabha. They were followed by about 50 others who shouted slogans demanding withdrawal of the bills. About 20 YC activists were later taken to the Kolkata Police (KP) headquarters at Lalbazar and were released later on.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:40 IST
Indian Parliament. [File image] Image Credit: ANI

Youth Congress activists took out a bare bodied procession in the city on Monday protesting against the passage of the two farm bills in Rajya Sabha. Five bare-bodied YC activists were seen at the forefront of the protestors in the central hub of the city carrying placards with 'Ami Kishan' (I am a farmer) written on them. They were followed by about 50 others who shouted slogans demanding withdrawal of the bills.

About 20 YC activists were later taken to the Kolkata Police (KP) headquarters at Lalbazar and were released later on. KP sources said they were detained for violating prohibitory orders as the procession had moved near the Raj Bhavan gates, Kolkata Police sources said.

The YC alleged that the passage of Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 would push farmers into serious economic stress and trigger food crisis. It threatened "fierce movement" against the bills.

The two key farm bills, dubbed by the government as the biggest reform in agriculture, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid chaotic scenes by opposition members who demanded that they be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny. The bills had been passed by the Lok Sabha. The bills will now be sent to the president for his assent.

