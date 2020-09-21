Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Over Rs 1 crore received by Tahir Hussain, four others

To substantiate its allegation of a larger conspiracy involved in the North-East Delhi violence, special cell of the Delhi Police has mentioned transactions of over Rs 1 crore received by accused persons Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Shafa-ur-Rahman and Meeran Haider through bank account or cash from December 2019 to February 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:32 IST
Delhi violence: Over Rs 1 crore received by Tahir Hussain, four others
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha & Sushil Batra To substantiate its allegation of a larger conspiracy involved in the North-East Delhi violence, special cell of the Delhi Police has mentioned transactions of over Rs 1 crore received by accused persons Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Shafa-ur-Rahman and Meeran Haider through bank account or cash from December 2019 to February 2020.

Delhi Police in its fresh chargesheet filed under the charges of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, said that during the investigation, it was disclosed that during the period December 1, 2019 to February 26, 2020, a total Rs 1, 61, 33, 703 was received by accused persons Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Tahir Hussain, Rehman and Meeran Haider through bank account or cash. Out of the total Rs 1.61 crore, Rs 1,48,01,186 was withdrawn as cash and spent in managing the protest sites as well as executing the conspiracy of riots in the national capital.

"Prima facie, it is revealed that Tahir Hussain used dummy name of companies to hide the transactions," the chargesheet read adding that investigation related to some account is still pending. Delhi Police in its chargesheet mentioned how the accused persons had executed the fraudulent transactions.

The police said that Imran, brother-in-law of Jahan, disclosed that he took Rs 4 lakh from his sister-in-law for some business. It said that he did not mention in his IT return that he has taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh from Jahan. Jahan's brother-in-law did not give any satisfactory answer regarding use of that money, police said.

The charge sheet also stated that on scrutiny of bank accounts of Jahan, it was found that on January 10, 2020, there was a cash deposit of Rs 1,41,000 in her account by herself but she could explain the source of this amount during her custodial interrogation. "During the investigation, it was found that Jahan had used this money to manage the protest sites and in purchasing the weapons through accused Abdul Khalid. The weapons were used during the riots," the police said.

A total of 53 people died and 581 were injured in North-East Delhi violence in February this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Three COVID-19 positives in latest round of Premier League tests

The Premier Leagues latest round of COVID-19 tests produced three positive results, it said in a statement on Monday. There were 1,574 players and staff tested for the novel coronavirus from Sept. 14-20 at the top flight clubs.The identity ...

Ex-UK PM May slams Johnson's bid to break international law

The British government on Monday won over some domestic political opponents of its plan to breach part of the Brexit divorce deal it agreed upon with the European Union but not former Prime Minister Theresa May, who warned that the move wo...

Delhi riots: 5 persons received Rs 1.61cr for executing conspiracy in riots, alleges chargesheet

Former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, activist Khalid Saifi, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association President Shifa Ur Rehman and Jamia student Meeran Haider allegedly received Rs 1.61 crore for m...

Gehlot holds meeting over MGNREGA, rural road projects

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said construction labourer card should be issued to such people who have completed 90 days of work under the MGNREGA scheme. This will provide facilities of various social security schemes, including ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020