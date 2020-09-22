Left Menu
Task Force constituted to examine correlation of age of marriage and motherhood

The central government on Tuesday said that a task force has been constituted to examine the correlation of age of marriage and motherhood.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The central government on Tuesday said that a task force has been constituted to examine the correlation of age of marriage and motherhood.

"A task force has been constituted to examine the correlation of age of marriage and motherhood with (i) health, medical well-being and nutritional status of mother and neonate/infant/child, during pregnancy, birth and thereafter, (ii) key parameters like Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Total Fertility Rate (TFR), Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and (iii) any other relevant points pertaining to health and nutrition in this context," Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said in a written reply to a question that whether it is a fact that the Government is reconsidering the legal marriage age for women, which currently stands at 18 raised by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta.

The report of the task force has not been received by the Government, the reply stated. (ANI)

