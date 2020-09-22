Left Menu
Development News Edition

Limpopo MEC shocked at murder of 80-year-old woman

The police said Jacoba Grobler’s body was discovered with open wounds around 11 am on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:54 IST
Limpopo MEC shocked at murder of 80-year-old woman
According to the police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, they have since launched a manhunt for the perpetrator of the brutal killing. Image Credit: ANI

Limpopo MEC for Social Development, Nkakareng Rakgoale, has expressed shock at the murder of an 80-year-old woman at the Koraal retirement home in Polokwane.

The police said Jacoba Grobler's body was discovered with open wounds around 11 am on Monday.

According to the police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, they have since launched a manhunt for the perpetrator of the brutal killing.

"Preliminary police investigations revealed that the suspects entered the house and found the deceased who stays alone and severely assaulted her," Mojapelo said in the statement.

The spokesperson said Glober's body was found by her friend and that is when the police were alerted about the gruesome violence.

"On arrival, the police found the deceased lying on the bed with open wounds which might have possibly been caused by a blunt object," he said, adding that the deceased's laptop and cellphone were missing.

MEC Rakgoale said the incident undermines the Older Persons Act, which is intended to protect, promote and maintain the status, rights, well-being and security of older persons.

She said old age homes and villages have been solely established to create a safer environment for older persons.

"The violent manner in which the victim was murdered is shocking. This murder happens at a time we are waging a war against gender-based violence and femicide in the province.

"It is very disturbing to see an older person senselessly taken in this manner. The most vulnerable people of our society need to be protected by all of us. We are hopeful that the SAPS will be able to trace and arrest the perpetrators."

Social workers have been deployed to the retirement village to provide psychosocial support to all people affected by the incident.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has strongly condemned this horrendous crime that has been perpetrated against a most vulnerable member of society.

He has since directed that the 72 hours activation plan be implemented to track down the killers.

The cases of murder and house robbery have been opened.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amazing to be back out there: Tammy Beaumont

Englands women cricketer Tammy Beaumont felt amazing after her 62 runs from 49 balls knock that handed England a 47-run win in the first T20I against West Indies. Beaumont wasnt able to get off the mark the last time these two teams met. Th...

NCW receives 13,410 complaints of violence against women in the last 6 months

The National Commission for Women NCW has received a total of 13,410 complaints of violence, including 1,443 through WhatsApp, since March this year, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani informed the Rajya Sabha ...

Parts of UP receive light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said. According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolate...

Rapper DaBaby sued over Beverly Hills hotel fight

American rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit over his Christmas hotel beatdown. Page Six quoted TMZ as saying that the 28-year-old rapper is facing a lawsuit by Cris Pocasangre for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020