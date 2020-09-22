Left Menu
'A Flight to Catch': Trip that changed lives

The book explains the nuances and the delicate feelings of a transcending relationship from being acquaintances, to the closest of friends, to lovers and eventually a twist. Inspired by Valeja's personal life experiences, the tale encompasses various characters and the journey they embarked upon.

Trainer-turned entrepreneur Pooja Valeja analyses the relationship in a couple's life and how they emotionally react to each other in her debut novel. "A Flight to Catch: A Tale of Unspoken Words" is the story of Pritz and Patel and their unexpected trip to Canada.

"The book is a blend of drama and comedy with a pinch of suspense and aromas of romance. At some stage in life, most of us go through difficult times of taking decisions. "Sometimes we tend to make things more complicated than they really are and tagging it as 'It's complicated' looks like an easier option. The fictional characters weave emotions through various instances and they are sure to make you love them," says Valeja. The book explains the nuances and the delicate feelings of a transcending relationship from being acquaintances, to the closest of friends, to lovers and eventually a twist.

Inspired by Valeja's personal life experiences, the tale encompasses various characters and the journey they embarked upon. The storyline has intense questions in every chapter on the functionality of the mind and decision making.

