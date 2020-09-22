Left Menu
Metro, DTC faced huge financial losses due to northeast Delhi violence: chargesheet

The public transport -- Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) -- suffered huge financial losses due to the northeast Delhi violence that took place in February, the Delhi Police said in its latest chargesheet in the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The public transport -- Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) -- suffered huge financial losses due to the northeast Delhi violence that took place in February, the Delhi Police said in its latest chargesheet in the matter. According to the chargesheet, the DTC suffered a loss of Rs 5.12 lakh and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) incurred "unspecified" huge revenue loss due to the closure of metro stations and disruption of services.

It said that around 174 metro round trips and two down trips were cancelled between Maujpur-Shiv Vihar, 362 partial round trips were cancelled between Maujpur-Welcome station, 23 round trips were cancelled between Shiv Vihar-Welcome sections. The Delhi Police had last week filed a chargesheet in Delhi's Karkardooma court in connection with the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi violence under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

Meanwhile, it said that the DTC in a report said that five DTC buses were damaged, some staffs were injured and suffered a financial loss of Rs 2,65,112 due to the damage of the buses. "Details of the bus route which got affected incurred a loss of Rs 2,47,883," it claimed. The chargesheet, filed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police against the 15 accused including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, Jamia coordination committee member Safoora Zargar, Pinjra Tod members Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Md Parvez Ahmed, Md Iliyas, Saifi Khalid, Miran Haider, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Md Saleem Khan and Athar Khan.

The violence, which took place in the northeast area of the national capital between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act in February this year, led to the deaths of at least 53 people and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

