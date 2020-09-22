Left Menu
Academic calendar for first year of UG, PG students for session 2020-21 announced

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines on academic calendar for the first year of under-graduate and post-graduate students of the universities for the session 2020-21 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines on academic calendar for the first year of under-graduate and post-graduate students of the universities for the session 2020-21 in view of COVID-19 pandemic. "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the University Grants Commission Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21," he said in a tweet.

The admissions for the first-year programmes for the session 2020-21 will be completed by the end of October 2020. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be November 30, 2020. According to the calendar, the minister tweeted, the academic session 2020-21 may commence from November 1, 2020, for first-year students.

The Education Minister also said that full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to November 30, 2020, for this very session as a special case. "To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case," he tweeted. (ANI)

