Opposition claims of MSP regime ending 'white lies': Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday described as "white lies" the claims made by opposition parties that the Centre's farm reforms are aimed at ending the MSP-based procurement regime.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday described as "white lies" the claims made by opposition parties that the Centre's farm reforms are aimed at ending the MSP-based procurement regime. Chautala, a JJP leader whose party is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, said there is no truth in the claims that the farm bills were aimed at benefitting big corporates and ending the minimum support price regime.

"These are white lies," he said. He thanked the Centre for increasing the MSP of six rabi crops.

He said the hike in MSP announced on Monday has proved that the opposition's claims that the MSP mechanism was under threat were false. The deputy chief minister, who holds the portfolio of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, said the Food Corporation of India and other designated state agencies will purchase crops from farmers at MSP as before.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has assured that procurement of crops at MSP will continue and mandis will also remain intact as before. Chautala reiterated that he has always advocated for the interests of farmers and he will continue to do so.

"By increasing the minimum support price of rabi crops, the Central government has shown that the MSP system will continue," he said, adding that farmers should not worry at all. The MSP for wheat, the biggest crop of the rabi season, has been hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said in Lok Sabha.

The MSPs of lentil (masoor), gram, barley, safflower and mustard/rapeseed have also been increased. Chautala said the purchase of kharif crops starting from October 1 will also be done at MSP and every single grain of the farmers of the state will be procured.

The JJP has accused the Congress of misleading farmers on farm bills. With the Congress lending support to the protest by farmers in the state, the opposition party has attacked Chautala, accusing him of clinging to power.

On Monday, state Congress chief Kumari Selja said, "The deputy chief minister, who used to do politics in farmers' name, too is not raising voice because hanging on to power is more dear to him now". The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed in Parliament, amid protests by opposition parties like the Congress, TMC, DMK and the Left.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

