Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSP hike announced by Centre meagre: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the hike in the MSP for six Rabi crops announced by the Centre is meagre compared to what farmers got during the Congress-led UPA government.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:54 IST
MSP hike announced by Centre meagre: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the hike in the MSP for six Rabi crops announced by the Centre is meagre compared to what farmers got during the Congress-led UPA government. Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said while the costs of inputs like petrol, diesel, transport, seeds, fertilisers, besides sowing, harvesting, and irrigation have gone up substantially, the hike was meagre.

The Congress leader claimed the percentage of increase in MSP has been “falling continuously during the BJP led government”. “During the UPA government, the rate of paddy was hiked by 14 to 15 per cent every year and the total increase was Rs 800. “On the other hand, the MSP increase rate in the current government has come down to just 6 per cent annually and most farmers did not even get that,” Hooda said in a statement here.

The former chief minister said the rate of wheat increased by 127 per cent or 13 per cent per year on an average during the previous UPA government. He said the government should understand the ground reality and work to remove the farmers’ hardship “instead of blowing their trumpet even for a meagre increase”. The central government on Monday hiked the minimum support price for buying six Rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent, as it sought to send a strong message to farmers on the continuation of the MSP-based procurement system. The MSP of wheat, the biggest crop of the Rabi season, was hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said in Lok Sabha.

Besides, MSPs of lentil (masoor), gram, barley, safflower and mustard and rapeseed have been increased. Hooda, meanwhile, reiterated that the agricultural trade reforms bill of the Centre were “anti-farmer”. “The three agri bills are anti-farmers. The government should bring in a fourth bill with a legal provision that makes it mandatory for all procurement, even if it happens outside the mandis, to be made at MSP and there should be a provision for penal action if anyone purchases below minimum support price,” Hooda demanded.

In Haryana, he claimed the prices of paddy, millet, maize, moong and cotton have crashed and there is no support from the government. Hooda alleged “the “farmers are being looted as they are forced to sell at whatever price private agencies are offering”. “The government, which claims to give MSP to the farmers in the mandis and makes a promise to purchase every grain produced by the farmer, should go to the mandis and see the condition for themselves. “Many mandis of the state are filled with paddy but the government is not buying it. Despite the MSP of Rs 1,850 per quintal, the farmer is forced to sell paddy for Rs 1,000-1,200,” the senior Congress leader claimed in a statement here.

He said the current situation is an indicator of what the condition of the farmer would be after the new laws come into force on the ground and big private players will dictate terms. “Even today these private agencies are taking advantage of the helplessness of the farmers and buying their crops at a much lower rate than the MSP,” he alleged.

“When the government will weaken the mandis and give private players a free hand, it can only be imagined how they will exploit the farmer,” he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 10 PM NATION DEL112 SINOINDIA-STATEMENT After military talks, India and China announce slew of decisions to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh New Delhi Announcing a slew of decisions to bring down ...

Over 10,000 appeals pending in Delhi HC, but CBI preferring 2G appeal only: Adv Vijay Aggarwal argued

Opposing the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and Enforcement Directorate ED application for early hearing in the 2G appeal against acquittal, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal representing businessman Shahid Balwa on Tuesday argued that more than...

Delhi govt releases Rs 32.1 crore grant-in-aid to DU's 6 colleges

The AAP government on Tuesday released a grant-in-aid of Rs 32.1 crore to six Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries to staffers. However, the Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA called the grants inadequate.The...

New COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs

Some pubs and restaurants already reeling from the pandemic face ruin, owners warned on Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered them to close early for the next six months to help curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infections....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020