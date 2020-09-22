Left Menu
Kerala: 4,125 new cases of COVID-19 and 3,007 recoveries reported today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that 4,125 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Tuesday with 40,382 patients currently undergoing treatment for the same.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:41 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that 4,125 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Tuesday with 40,382 patients currently undergoing treatment for the same. In Kerala, 3,463 persons were infected through contact and the source of infection of 412 was unknown (total contact cases 3,875). 87 healthcare workers were among those infected. Meanwhile, 3,007 patients have recovered from the disease today.

According to Information Public Relations Department, Kerala, 19 deaths were confirmed in the state today taking the COVID related deaths to 572. The district-wise figures for the positive cases are Thiruvananthapuram 681, Malappuram 444, Ernakulam 406, Alappuzha 403, Kozhikode 394, Thrissur 369, Kollam 347, Palakkad 242, Pathanamthitta 207, Kasargod 197, Kottayam 169, Kannur 143, Wayanad 81 and Idukki 42. The 33 of those diagnosed today have come back from foreign countries and 122, from other states.

Briefing the media, the Chief Minister said, "The outbreak of the pandemic is in a serious situation in the State and Thiruvananthapuram district has the highest number of cases. The capital city accounts for 18% of the active cases in the State and 32 per cent of total deaths. Protests and crowding continue without any control and this is contributing to the spread of the virus. Political parties should behave responsibly and follow COVID protocol while protesting." The count for the contact cases from the districts are Thiruvananthapuram 656, Malappuram 431, Ernakulam 379, Alappuzha 365, Kozhikode 383, Thrissur 352, Kollam 341, Palakkad 240, Kasaragod 176, Kottayam 163, Pathanamthitta 159, Kannur 117, Wayanad 75 and Idukki 38.

The infected healthcare workers from the districts are Thiruvananthapuram 23, Kannur 17, Kasaragod 15, Thrissur 13, Ernakulam 10, Alappuzha 4, Malappuram 3 and Pathanamthitta 2. Eight INHS personnel in Ernakulam District were also infected by Coronavirus. So far, 1,01,731 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the State.

There are a total of 2,20,270 persons under observation in various districts of the state, 1,94,488 under home or institutional quarantine and 25,782 in hospitals. 2,430 people were admitted to the hospitals today.The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours are 38,574. Till now, a total of 24,92,757 samples have been sent for testing, including 1,97,282 samples from priority groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance. At present, there are 639 hotspots in Kerala, nine were declared today. (ANI)

