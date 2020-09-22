Left Menu
Violence leaves more than 300,000 'completely reliant' on assistance in northern Mozambique

“The growing insecurity and poor infrastructure have meant that reaching out to people in need has become harder and now with COVID-19 the crisis becomes even more complex,” added the WFP official. 

Violence leaves more than 300,000 ‘completely reliant’ on assistance in northern Mozambique
Any additional shocks could rapidly worsen the situation, especially for women and children, according to the UN agency.

Worsening conflict, combined with a precarious humanitarian situation, has forced more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and villages in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, leaving them completely reliant on humanitarian assistance, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has said.

"We are deeply concerned about the unfolding humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado where conflict and violence have left people without access to food and livelihoods," Antonella D'Aprile, WFP Representative for Mozambique, said in a news release, on Tuesday.

"The growing insecurity and poor infrastructure have meant that reaching out to people in need has become harder and now with COVID-19 the crisis becomes even more complex," added the WFP official.

Latest findings from the famine early warning system, FEWSNET, indicate that communities will continue to face "crisis" levels of food insecurity – IPC Phase 3 – into early 2021.

Any additional shocks could rapidly worsen the situation, especially for women and children, according to the UN agency.

The situation is even more worrisome given that Cabo Delgado has the second-highest rate of chronic malnutrition in the country, with more than half of children under the age of five chronically malnourished. In addition, with the province currently recording the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Mozambique, population displacements have the potential to accelerate the spread of coronavirus.

Resources urgently needed WFP said it urgently needs $4.7 million per month to assist the internally displaced in northern Mozambique, and that without additional funding it will be forced to reduce food rations as early as December.

Despite significant operational challenges, the UN agency, in collaboration with the Government, plans to reach 310,000 people each month in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa with food, vouchers and nutrition support.

Since 2017, Cabo Delgado had been experiencing attacks by non-State armed groups, leading to gradual displacement of communities. The attacks also resulted in the loss of lives and severely damaged infrastructure, causing disruptions in access to those most in need.

With the latest violence forcing thousands of refugees across the border, into neighbouring Tanzania, concerns over the regionalization of the conflict are deepening, added WFP.

