Left Menu
Development News Edition

US delivering ‘peace through strength’: President Trump tells UN

Repeating one of the themes of his 2019 address, Mr Trump exhorted other nations to emulate America, by putting their own citizens first.

UN News | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:07 IST
US delivering ‘peace through strength’: President Trump tells UN
The US efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic were praised by the President, who described it as the “most aggressive mobilization since the Second World War”. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking on Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump lauded the military power of his country, which, he said, demonstrates that the country is "fulfilling its destiny as a peacemaker, but it is peace through strength".

'Dawn of the new Middle East'

Broadcast on the first day of the General Assembly's annual General Debate, Mr Trump's comments were made in a pre-recorded video, in which he declared that spending on the US military has increased substantially, reaching some $2.5 trillion over the last four years, making it the most powerful in the world.

Referring to a recent agreement signed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the US President said that more Middle Eastern countries are due to come to the White House, and that "these ground-breaking peace deals are the dawn of the new Middle East".

Repeating one of the themes of his 2019 address, Mr Trump exhorted other nations to emulate America, by putting their own citizens first. This, he said, is "a true basis for cooperation".

COVID-19, China, and the WHO

The US efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic were praised by the President, who described it as the "most aggressive mobilization since the Second World War".

Mr Trump said that a record supply of ventilators had been produced; that life-saving treatments have been pioneered, cutting fatality rates by 85 per cent; and that the US will produce a vaccine, beat the pandemic and enter a new era of "unprecedented prosperity, cooperation and peace".

Describing COVID-19 as "the China virus", the US President put the blame for the spread of the pandemic firmly on that country. Looking back to the first warnings about the virus threat, he condemned China for locking down domestic travel, whilst maintaining international flights.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also came under fire: Mr Trump claimed that the WHO is "virtually controlled by China", citing early declarations by China and the WHO that there was no evidence of human-to-human COVID-19 transmissions.

America's 'exceptional environmental record'

Turning to climate, Mr Trump continued to attack China, blaming the country for ocean pollution, overfishing, coral reef destruction, and releasing mercury into the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the US, he claimed, has reduced its carbon emissions by more than any other signatory to the UN Paris Climate Agreement.

"Those who attack America's exceptional environmental record while ignoring China's rampant pollution", said Mr Trump, "are not interested in the environment. They only want to punish America, and I will not stand for it."

The United Nations itself came under the spotlight during Mr Trump's brief speech (which came in at seven minutes, well under the fifteen-minute limit). He called on the UN to focus on "the real problems of the world" if it is to be effective.

Mr Trump listed some of these problems, including terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labour, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities.

The United States, he said, will always be a leader in human rights.

The US President concluding by sharing his belief that 2021 will be one of the greatest years in human history.

Visit UN News for more

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK records nearly 5,000 new virus cases

The UK has recorded nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, in the latest spike of the epidemic that has seen restrictions tightened across the country.Figures from the Department for Health and Social Care show a daily increase of 4,926 new ca...

France again reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day

France again registered more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over 24-hours, for the sixth time in 12 days.The health ministry reported 10,008 new cases on Tuesday, compared to 5,298 on Monday - which usually sees a dip due ...

Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL game on Tuesday riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls and Jofra Archer 27 off 8 balls, 126. Batting first Royals scored...

Byju's raises funds from BlackRock, Sands Capital, others

Ed-tech major Byjus on Tuesday said it has raised funding from BlackRock, Sands Capital and Alkeon Capital. Existing investors General Atlantic, Owl Ventures and Tiger Global are also participating in this round, it said in a statement. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020