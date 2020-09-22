SAD workers protest in Delhi against atrocities on Sikh community in Pakistan

Workers of Shiromani Akali Dal staged a protest at Teen Murti in the National Capital against the atrocities on the members of the Sikh community in Pakistan. Raising slogans and placards against Pakistan, a protester said, "Many of our girls have been abducted and are being converted forcibly. We demand that they must be released."

"It is the government's duty to ensure the safety of its citizens but the Pakistan Government has miserably failed in this regard. Girls there are forced to convert their religion. We demand that all the girls should return safely to their homes. Our Muslim sisters and brothers have also joined us in this protest," she added. The protesters carried placards reading: " Ensure Safety of Sikh Girls in Pakistan and Stop Persecution of Sikh Girls in Pakistan."

Another woman protester stated that the way everyone took to the road in order to protest today is a symbol of unity among the Sikh community across the world. Earlier on Monday, members of the Sikh community in Delhi staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission against the abduction of the Panja Sahib head granthi's daughter in Pakistan and her forcible conversion to Islam.

Pakistan in the past has been guilty of religious persecution in the past, carrying out forcible conversions of Sikhs to Islam. The protestors were seen carrying placards that read "Stop religious persecutions of Sikhs in Pakistan" while demanding justice for the abducted girl in Pakistan.

The protesters shouted, "Down with Pakistan, and raised slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan". There are several historical Sikh gurudwaras in Pakistan which are either in a dilapidated condition or are occupied by the land mafia and locals. The Sikhs are facing persecution across Pakistan. There are many instances of Sikh girls being kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslims.

The minorities in Pakistan, especially Hindus, Sikhs continue to face persecution in the hands of state and non-state actors as incidents of violence and forced conversions are on the rise.(ANI)