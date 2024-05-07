Left Menu

Updated: DC Defeats RR by X Wickets/Runs in Exciting IPL Match

Rajasthan Royals posted 201/8 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson (86) starred, while Khaleel Ahmed (2/47) and Mukesh Kumar (2/30) impressed with the ball.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:39 IST
Updated: DC Defeats RR by X Wickets/Runs in Exciting IPL Match
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Patel b Ahmed 4 Jos Buttler b Patel 19 Sanju Samson c Hope b Mukesh 86 Riyan Parag b Rasikh b Salam 27 Shubham Dubey c Stubbs b Ahmed 25 Rovman Powell b Mukesh Kumar 13 Donovan Ferreira lbw Kuldeep 1 Ravichandran Ashwin c Hope b Kuldeep 2 Trent Boult not out 2 Avesh Khan not out 7 Extras (lb-4, nb-1, w-10) 15 Total (For Eight Wickets In 20 Overs) 201 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-67, 3-103, 4-162, 5-180, 6-181, 7-185, 8-194.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-47-2, Ishant Sharma 3-0-34-0, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-30-2, Axar Patel 3-0-25-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-25-2, Rasikh Salam 3-0-36-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024