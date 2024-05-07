Updated: DC Defeats RR by X Wickets/Runs in Exciting IPL Match
Rajasthan Royals posted 201/8 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson (86) starred, while Khaleel Ahmed (2/47) and Mukesh Kumar (2/30) impressed with the ball.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Patel b Ahmed 4 Jos Buttler b Patel 19 Sanju Samson c Hope b Mukesh 86 Riyan Parag b Rasikh b Salam 27 Shubham Dubey c Stubbs b Ahmed 25 Rovman Powell b Mukesh Kumar 13 Donovan Ferreira lbw Kuldeep 1 Ravichandran Ashwin c Hope b Kuldeep 2 Trent Boult not out 2 Avesh Khan not out 7 Extras (lb-4, nb-1, w-10) 15 Total (For Eight Wickets In 20 Overs) 201 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-67, 3-103, 4-162, 5-180, 6-181, 7-185, 8-194.
Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-47-2, Ishant Sharma 3-0-34-0, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-30-2, Axar Patel 3-0-25-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-25-2, Rasikh Salam 3-0-36-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
