Jharkhand reports 1,207 new cases of COVID-19

Jharkhand has reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 73,948. According to the state's Health Department, Jharkhand reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19, 1,427 recoveries and 10 deaths today.

This takes the total cases of COVID-19 in the state to 73,948 including 60,027 recoveries, 641 deaths and 13,280 active cases. The recovery rate in the state is 81.17 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.86 per cent. (ANI)