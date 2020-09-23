Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 26

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse site here rose to 26 on Tuesday, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The three-story building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)