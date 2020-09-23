6 held by CCB Bengaluru for betting on IPL matches
Six people were arrested and Rs 6 lakhs was seized by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-09-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 10:17 IST
Six people were arrested and Rs 6 lakhs was seized by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League. According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, all six have been arrested.
Two cases were registered in the Banaswadi and Malleswaram regarding the incident. The IPL 2020 started on September 19 and will continue till November 10, across three venues in the United Arab Emirates -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)
