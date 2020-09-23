Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Ramaphosa to virtually deliver 2020 National Heritage Day address

This year’s Heritage Day will be celebrated under the theme 'Celebrating South Africa’s Living Human Treasures'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:37 IST
President Ramaphosa to virtually deliver 2020 National Heritage Day address
Heritage Month is also being directed towards highlighting the fight against gender-based violence and femicide in the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday virtually deliver the 2020 National Heritage Day keynote address.

This year's Heritage Day will be celebrated under the theme 'Celebrating South Africa's Living Human Treasures'.

The theme is a recognition of the country's living human treasures, who embody repositories of knowledge, customs and traditions.

This year's Heritage Month is dedicated to the living human treasures, namely Dr Esther Mahlangu, Mama Madosini Latozi Mpahleni and Mama Ouma Katrina Letsau.

As part of the celebrations and in their honour, three books have been launched, which acknowledge the efforts of these great women, who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of artistic occupation, putting South Africa on the global cultural map.

Throughout the month, the government has promoted South African indigenous knowledge holders, who have been producing goods and services within local communities but have not received national or international acclaim and recognition.

Curbing GBV

Heritage Month is also being directed towards highlighting the fight against gender-based violence and femicide in the country.

As part of raising consciousness across society, the government will continue to facilitate dialogues and hold panel discussions on GBV, aimed at engendering and sustaining positive behavioural change.

Heritage Month is a platform to promote the rich and diverse indigenous knowledge systems of South Africa.

It's an opportunity to create awareness around the scourge of GBV and encourage the country's living human treasures to champion the care of women and girl children within communities, and expose learners and youth to the richness of South African indigenous heritage.

It also seeks to advance the profile of South Africa's outstanding indigenous knowledge holders as moral compasses in communities, promotes the appreciation of and economic potential of products, goods and services made by indigenous knowledge holders, and enhance social cohesion and nation-building through indigenous knowledge.

This year's national day celebrations will also highlight the vastness and richness of indigenous knowledge systems represented by rites of passage, festivals, music, crafts, science, innovation, knowledge and our relations with the universe.

The celebrations will be televised on major news channels and streamed live across social media platforms.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties march in Parliament premises protest farm Bills

Opposition parties on Wednesday took out a march inside the Parliament premises in protest against the Centres Farm Bills. MPs of the Opposition parties, including Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMCs Derek OBrien, and Samajwadi Partys Jaya Bach...

Parliament passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020

Parliament on Wednesday passed a Bill for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to the existing Urdu and English. The Jammu and Kashmir Official Lan...

FIR against director Anurag Kashyap after actress alleges rape

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after actress Payal Ghosh accused him of raping her in 2013, an official said on Wednesday. Kashyap has dismissed the allegations as baseless.The First Information Report...

Warming temperatures driving Arctic greening: Study

Parts of the Arctic region are turning greener due to increased plant growth driven by warmer air and soil temperatures, according to a study that used satellite images to track global tundra ecosystems over decades. The Arctic tundra is on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020