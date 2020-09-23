SA to attend high-level virtual panel for women’s digital financial inclusion

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today participate in the High-Level Virtual Panel hosted by the G7 Partnership for Women's Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa.

To be held under the theme 'Catalysing Digital Financial Services for Women Across Africa: Supporting Recovery, Resilience, and Innovation During COVID-19', the panel takes place on the sidelines of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The panel is co-hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and will feature Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who serves as the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development; Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister of Economy and Finance, and Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to participate in the discussions from 17h00.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)