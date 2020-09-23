Navjot Sidhu stages protest against farm bills

Left Menu
All MLAs irrespective of political parties to which they belong are speaking for the farming community," he said. Sidhu's supporters were also carrying black flags and placards.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

Punjab MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday demonstrated a protest against the farm bills which, he said, will "ruin" the farming community. The cricketer-turned-politician, who was accompanied by his supporters, sat on a tractor here and held placards that read, "We are united in fight for farmers", in English and Punjabi.

This is Sidhu's first public appearance after he resigned from the state cabinet last year. Sidhu, who represents Amritsar seat in the assembly, told reporters that the new bills would dismantle the minimum support price and the marketing system. "These new bills will ruin farmers," he said.

Lashing out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for bringing the bills, Sidhu said he will not let them be implemented. No district-level Congress leader was present in the protest and the party's flags were also missing.

Asked about the absence of his party colleague, Sidhu said he was here to protest against the farm bills and extend his full support to the farming community. "We all are united to fight these black laws. Our fight is for farmers and it will be taken to a logical conclusion. We will not sit quiet till these bills are revoked," he said. "I am not alone on this issue. All MLAs irrespective of political parties to which they belong are speaking for the farming community," he said.

Sidhu's supporters were also carrying black flags and placards. The MLA and many of his supporters were seen without face masks. On Tuesday, Sidhu said all political parties, farmers' outfits and every Punjabi should join hands to strongly oppose the farm bills.

He had also voiced his support to farmers a few days ago via a Twitter post in which he said, "Punjab, Punjabiyat and every Punjabi are with peasants". Sidhu, who had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was stripped off key portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle in June last year.

Parliament on Sunday gave its nod to the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

