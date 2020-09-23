Congress did what it said: Rahul on MP loan waiver
In a tweet, Gandhi also shared a media report on the Madhya Pradesh government stating in assembly in reply to a question that farm loans were waived in 51 districts under the previous Kamal Nath dispensation. "Congress -- Did what it said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:41 IST
The Congress did what it said, while the BJP makes only false promises, Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, taking a dig at the MP government's reported statement in the assembly that farmers in 51 districts benefited from the farm loan waiver scheme of the Kamal Nath dispensation. In a tweet, Gandhi also shared a media report on the Madhya Pradesh government stating in assembly in reply to a question that farm loans were waived in 51 districts under the previous Kamal Nath dispensation.
"Congress -- Did what it said. BJP -- Only false promises," the Congress leader said. Nath on Tuesday said the Madhya Pradesh government's "confession" in the Legislative Assembly was that 26.95 lakh farmers in 51 districts were benefited from the previous Congress-led dispensation's farm loan waiver.
