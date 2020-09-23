Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Central Railway first amongst Indian Railways in track maintenance works: Gajanan Mallya

South Central Railway (SCR) stood first amongst Indian Railways in track maintenance works, SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya said on Wednesday, adding that average speed of the freight trains has been enhanced from 24 kmph to 51 kmph.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:19 IST
South Central Railway first amongst Indian Railways in track maintenance works: Gajanan Mallya
SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya. Image Credit: ANI

South Central Railway (SCR) stood first amongst Indian Railways in track maintenance works, SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya said on Wednesday, adding that average speed of the freight trains has been enhanced from 24 kmph to 51 kmph. He also highlighted various infrastructural developments such as commissioning of new lines, doubling and electrification while explaining about the maintenance activities of track and bridges on large scale by SCR to enhance safety and speed.

"The major achievements during the current financial year (April 2020 - August 2020) is that South Central Railway stood first amongst Indian Railways in track maintenance works," he told ANI. Speaking on the freight initiatives and achievements of SCR, he gave details on the various freight incentive schemes, concessions available for freight customers for enhancing the loading.

He also explained the crucial role played by the Business Development Units as a one-stop solution for handling freight and parcel proposals from customers, which are set up at Zonal and Divisional headquarters. Mallya said that the entire Railway network was functioning relentlessly to ensure the supply chain remains intact and also to balance the supply of essential commodities across the nation during the lockdown period.

"The active role played by the staff and officers are noteworthy. Towards their welfare, the zone has started treatment for the COVID patients at Central Hospital, Lallaguda, Secunderabad, Railway Hospitals at Guntakal and Vijayawada as per the ICMR guideline protocols. In addition, SCR is following the procedure of Testing, Tracing and treating to tackle the situation," he said. "Accordingly, massive COVID test camps have been organized at Zonal and Divisional Headquarter offices in coordination with respective State Governments," he added.

Mallaya said that the zone commissioned a total of 89 kilometres of new lines, 41 kilometres of doubling and 44 kilometres of gauge conversion works. "In the Telangana region, 43 kms of new lines and 30 kms of doubling has been commissioned. In Andhra Pradesh region, 46 kms of new lines and 11 kms of doubling are commissioned. In Maharashtra, 44 kms of gauge conversion has been commissioned," he said.

Mallaya said that the zone achieved third-highest parcel loading across Indian Railways. "The zone has transported 2.8 crore litres of milk through 587 milk tankers. It also operated 158 parcel special trains and transported around 39,000 tonnes of various commodities," he said.

He informed that South India's First Kisan Rail Service between Anantapur and New Delhi on September 9, 2020, was run to provide transport facility for the agricultural produce of farmers. The General Manager said that the loading of food grains has been doubled from 2 metric tonnes to 4.3 metric tonnes during the pandemic period.

"After a brief slowdown in the initial months of the current financial year, the loading in September 2020 has seen an upswing. Barring coal, loading in all other commodities including cement, food grains, fertilizers, POL, granite etc. recorded much higher in September 2020 as compared to September 2019. This has helped in total loading of September 2020 being more than the loading in September 2019, till date," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

When is Rick and Morty Season 5 be released Fans are passionately waiting to know the release date of the fifth season. The series has significant fan base across the world with many predicting that the team already commenced working on Ric...

Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites

An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday. The newly discovered asteroid will come within 13,000 miles 22,000 kilometres of Earth, well below many of the com...

Brazil's Sao Paulo likely to start COVID-19 immunization in December

The governor of Brazils So Paulo state, Joo Doria, said on Wednesday the state is likely to start to immunize its population with Chinas Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 in mid-December, pending regulatory approval. Brazil has the third-highest...

Fauci: Wear masks, keep distant after vaccine

Dr Anthony Fauci says Americans likely will need to wear masks and stay socially distance to protect themselves from the coronavirus after a vaccine becomes available. the US governments leading infectious disease expert tells senators at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020