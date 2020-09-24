One terrorist gunned down by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

One unidentified terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in an ongoing encounter at Maghama area of Tral, Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to Kashmir Zone Police the encounter is still on.

"Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police said. Earlier on September 22, one unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in an encounter in Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

On September 17, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar during a joint cordon and search operation by Srinagar Police and CRPF. (ANI)