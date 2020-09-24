Left Menu
Bollywood drug probe: TV actors Sanam Johar, Abigail Pandey summoned again by NCB

Television actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande on Thursday again visited Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation in connection with a drug case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Television actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande on Thursday again visited Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation in connection with a drug case. On Wednesday also, these two television actors were interrogated by the NCB for five long hours.

Earlier in the morning today, Fashion Designer Simone Khambatta was grilled by the NCB for the same case. The NCB yesterday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in connection with a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Karishma Prakash, who works at KWAN talent agency, has also been summoned this week. Moreover, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and film producer Madhu Mantena appeared before the NCB for questioning in the matter. Shruti Modi, the former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was questioned by the NCB in the case in the past as well.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is slated to hear on Thursday the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the drugs case. Earlier, a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court had refused to grant bail to the accused in the case. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

