U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy, for 60 days

U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy, for 60 daysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:54 IST
The United States has renewed a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity imports, a State Department official said on Thursday, this time for 60 days, a period which he said is possible for Baghdad to take "meaningful actions" to reduce its energy dependence on Iran.
Washington has repeatedly extended the exemption for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian energy supplies for its power grid, usually for periods of 90 or 120 days. Renewals for shorter periods, analysts said, could be one reflection of strained ties the two countries over repeated attacks on U.S. forces stationed in Iraq.
