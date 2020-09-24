Left Menu
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Awantipora

On a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Machama area of Awantipora here, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles, and 180 Battalion CRPF in the said area on Thursday.

24-09-2020
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

On a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Machama area of Awantipora here, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles, and 180 Battalion CRPF in the said area on Thursday. According to an official release, during the search operation, as the presence of terrorist got ascertained he was given the opportunity to surrender, however instead he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The killed terrorist has been identified as Irfan-ul-Haq Dar of village Gadikhal Charsoo Awantipora associated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr. As per the police records the killed terrorist has a long history of criminal involvement as in April 2019 he was involved in grenade lobbing on Awantipora police station for which case vide FIR No. 54/2019 under relevant sections of law and 7/27 A.

The act stands registered at Awantipora police station and the subject was arrested and subsequently sent to Kot Balwal Jail Jammu. Earlier in 2016, he was involved in a stone-pelting/arson case of Police Station Awantipora FIR No. 126/2016 under relevant sections of law stands charge sheeted in the Court of law. After his release in April 2020, Irfan-ul-Haq was secretly involved in terror activities which included Al-Badr-related recruitment in Awantipora and Tral areas. He was an important "motivator" and "influenced young minds" for joining terror ranks in Awantipora and Tral areas.

Keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of people from the inherent risk of contracting the infection, the body of the killed terrorist shall be sent to Handwara for burial after completion of all medico-legal formalities. The nearest family members of the killed terrorist shall be allowed to participate in the last rites at Handwara. Incriminating materials including arms, ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police until the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any. (ANI)

