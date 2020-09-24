Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy for 60 days

The waiver will continue to exempt Iraq from U.S. sanctions reimposed on Iran, hobbling its oil-dependent economy, after President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic. Washington has repeatedly extended the waiver for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian energy supplies for its struggling power grid, usually for periods of 90 or 120 days.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:35 IST
U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy for 60 days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States said on Thursday it had renewed a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity, this time for 60 days to enable Baghdad to take "meaningful actions" to reduce its energy dependence on neighbouring Tehran. The waiver will continue to exempt Iraq from U.S. sanctions reimposed on Iran, hobbling its oil-dependent economy, after President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

Washington has repeatedly extended the waiver for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian energy supplies for its struggling power grid, usually for periods of 90 or 120 days. Renewals for shorter periods, analysts said, could be one reflection of relations between the two countries that have been strained over repeated militant attacks on U.S. forces stationed in Iraq that Washington has blamed on Iran, which denies this.

"The waiver ensures that Iraq is able to meet its short-term energy needs while it takes steps to reduce its dependence on Iranian energy imports," a U.S. State Department official said. "We believe it is possible within the 60 days for the government of Iraq to take meaningful actions to promote energy self-sufficiency...," he said.

The United States has insisted that oil-rich Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, move towards self-sufficiency as a condition for its exemption for importing Iranian energy. Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas to feed several power stations. The Trump administration has said it is disappointed that Iraqi forces have failed to protect U.S. forces stationed in Iraq. They have come under multiple rocket attacks this year alone, over which Washington has pointed the finger at Iranian-backed militia that also support Iraq's Shi'ite-led government.

U.S.-Iranian relations have been bitter since the Islamic Revolution toppled the U.S.-backed Shah of Iran in 1979 and launched theocratic rule. Tensions worsened after Trump exited the nuclear deal approved by his predecessor Barack Obama.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Stolen assets of developing countries must be returned: Pak PM tells UN panel

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the international community to take decisive actions to counter illicit flows of money and said that the stolen assets of developing countries must be returned immediately. Khan was addre...

Becton Dickinson reaches $60 million settlement over pelvic mesh devices

Becton Dickinson and Co said on Thursday it has reached a 60 million settlement with the attorneys general of 48 U.S. states and Washington D.C., resolving allegations it concealed the risks of now-discontinued pelvic mesh devices. The Fran...

Ex Cambridge Analytica boss banned over 'unethical services' - UK agency

The former head of now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica has been banned from running limited liability companies in Britain for seven years for letting staff offer unethical services, a state agency said.Alexander Nix w...

Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank channelled suspicious money through Lithuania - Danish media

Danske Bank helped Deutsche Bank facilitate suspicious trades worth over 600 million through its branch in Lithuania between 2012 and 2015, Danish media outlets reported on Thursday. The reports, by newspapers Berlingske and Politiken and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020