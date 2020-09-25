Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt relief cushions COVID-19 lockdown, fishing ban restrictions in TN

The local panchayats and our organisations asked us to prioritise supply of fish to local households first." "Vessel owners provided essential commodities to the fishermen engaged on board their huge crafts,"Mohan Kumar, a fisherman from Royapuram, here said. Although the state government did not restrict fishing, the ban on mechanised boats due to the breeding season from mid-April to mid-June allowed only small boats on a rotation basis from April 14.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 09:55 IST
Govt relief cushions COVID-19 lockdown, fishing ban restrictions in TN
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The impact of the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus and local restriction on fishing were to some extent cushioned by the Tamil Nadu government's relief measures, efforts of fisher organizations, and individual vessel owners. Around Rs 96 crore was extended as a relief to 4.8 lakh members through the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board, which gave away Rs 2,000 per head for two months for the lockdown period for fishermen, fisherwomen, allied workers, and crew members, a senior official in the fisheries department said.

An additional breeding season allowance of Rs 5,000 was given to each family for the ban (on fishing) period. This sum was disbursed to about 1.6 lakh families, the senior official, who did not want to be named told PTI.

"Chief Minister K Palaniswami's decision to extend free ration to the fishermen having family ration cards, who were entitled to the Rs 1,000 relief amount given by the Tamil Nadu government, helped to mitigate the harsh conditions imposed by the pandemic," the official claimed. "Some of us who owned small boats went out to fish but unfortunately could not sell due to the lockdown. The local panchayats and our organizations asked us to prioritize the supply of fish to local households first." "Vessel owners provided essential commodities to the fishermen engaged onboard their huge crafts," Mohan Kumar, a fisherman from Royapuram, here said.

Although the state government did not restrict fishing, the ban on mechanized boats due to the breeding season from mid-April to mid-June allowed only small boats on a rotation basis from April 14. The mechanized boats couldn't ply for an additional time period of 20 days (from March 25 to 14 April) due to the lockdown and after that, the annual ban period started.

The state government permitted the small boats to venture into the sea on a rotational basis from April 14, ensuring that only 50 percent of the boats left from each village on alternate days and the boats were allowed to sail up to 12 nautical miles.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tvesa Malik cards 72 in round 2, makes cut and lies 31st in Switzerland

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open after an early scare as she shot 74-72 in the first two rounds here. Tvesa, who was in contention before finishing tied 10 last week at the Lacoste Open de France on the Ladie...

Education post COVID-19: UNESCO to convene special session of global education meeting next month

The UNESCO will convene an extraordinary session of Global Education Meeting GEM next month for exchange among high-level political leaders, policy makers and global education experts to protect and rethink education in the current and post...

Cipla gets final nod from USFDA for multiple sclerosis drug

Drug major Cipla on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules, indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The newly approved product is a generic therap...

Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge in San Francisco early on Friday to allow the government to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores pending an appeal. The filing asked U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020