First-year classes for session 2020-21 to begin from Nov 1: UGC

The academic session 2020-21 for the first-year students will commence from November 1, as per the latest guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which has directed the educational institutions to complete merit/entrance-based admission process by October 2020. However, in case of delay in the declaration of results of the qualifying examinations, the universities may start the session from November 18, says the latest guidelines issued by the UGC.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced this on Twitter on Friday, saying, "In view of the #COVID19 Pandemic, @ugc_india has issued guidelines on Examinations & Academic Calendar for UG & PG Students for the Session 2020-21." According to the guidelines, the last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats will be November 31.

On the other hand, the institutions, where admissions are sole though entrance tests, and which have completed the necessary requirements or are likely to do so in near future, have been directed to start their academic sessions for the first year under-graduate and post-graduate students at the earliest. They can accept the relevant documents of qualifying examinations by December 31, said the UGC guidelines. Further, the UGC has suggested the institutions to conduct the first semester/year examinations between March 8 and 26, 2021.

It has also asked the universities to follow six-day week pattern for the academic sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22, besides curtailing breaks to compensate for the loss of classes. Terming the session as a special case, the UGC has also ordered the institutions to refund full admission fees on account of cancellation of admissions/migration of students up to November 30. Thereafter, the institutions can deduct not more than Rs 1,000 as processing fee for cancellations/withdrawal up to December 31.

Notwithstanding these, every college/university has been directed to follow the mandatory guidelines regarding academic activities in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.