DWS Limpopo commits to fast track upgrade of Water Treatment Works

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Limpopo has committed to fast track the upgrade of Flag Boshielo Water Treatment Works (WTW).

The department will also increase the WTW's capacity from 12 megalitres per day to 20 megalitres per day.

The department made the commitment during a media tour to the plant this week to showcase ongoing work and to give an update on other ongoing water projects in the province.

DWS provincial head Lucy Kobe said that the water treatment works, which is expected to be completed by the end of October, is set to supply water to 156 villages in Ephraim Mogale, Elias Motswaledi, Lepelle-Nkumpi and Makhuduthamaga Local Municipalities.

"Flag Boshielo is one of many bulk water projects the department has undertaken to ensure water security in the province. We acknowledge that not all communities have access to water currently and we want to address this challenge and ensure that everyone has access to this basic human right," Kobe said.

Lepelle Northern Water acting Chief Executive Ahuiwi Netshidaulu also committed his entity, as an implementing agent to work around the clock to ensure all projects fast-tracked, are finished timeously.

"If it means we have to work overtime, that is what we will do so that water is supplied to communities. We will not sleep peacefully if we delay water supply due to our inefficiencies," Netshidaulu said.

Water recourse systems

The DWS working with its stakeholders continues to implement water projects in the province including key large water recourse systems such as the transfer of water from Crocodile River to Lephalale by constructing the Mokolo Crocodile (West) Water Augmentation Project.

Meanwhile, bulk water conveyance infrastructure will be developed to integrate De Hoop Dam into the Olifants River System.

There is also Groot Letaba Water Augmentation Project (Nwamitwa Dam and raising of Tzaneen Dam Wall).

Some of the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grants projects underway include:

Outfall sewer pipeline and new regional Waste Water Treatment Works to treat wastewater from Seshego and Polokwane;

Bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water from De Hoop through Malekana WTW to villages under Nebo plateau;

Bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water from De Hoop through Mooihoek WTW to Burgersfort and 12 surrounding villages;

Bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water to 40 villages in Moutse east and west;

Bulk pipeline to supply water to 55 villages in Giyani;

Bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to convey water from Nandoni to augment water supply in Giyani and Malamulele areas;

Water treatment works, bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water 28 villages in Maruleng Local Municipality;

Groundwater development and construction of the bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water to villages in Mogalakwena Local Municipality; and

The bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water from Nandoni dam to Makhado with off-takes for communities alongside the pipe route.

The department urged community members to guard water infrastructure and not vandalise it because "water infrastructure is a catalyst for economic development and essential for our livelihoods".

