Shell provisionally books tanker to load crude at Libya's Zueitina port
Royal Dutch Shell has provisionally booked the Amoureux tanker to load a 1 million barrel crude cargo at Libya's Zueitina terminal on October 3, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed. Shell declined to comment on the booking. Libya's National Oil Corporation lifted force majeure on crude loadings at the port on 22 September. The booking shows the tanker is expected to discharge its cargo in Singapore on October 22.
Royal Dutch Shell has provisionally booked the Amoureux tanker to load a 1 million barrel crude cargo at Libya's Zueitina terminal on October 3, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed.
Shell declined to comment on the booking. Libya's National Oil Corporation lifted force majeure on crude loadings at the port on 22 September.
The booking shows the tanker is expected to discharge its cargo in Singapore on October 22. Libya's Abu Attifel crude oil grade loads at the terminal.
