Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre sanctions 670 electric buses, 241 charging stations under phase-II of FAME India Scheme

The Centre sanctioned 670 electric buses in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Chandigarh as also 241 charging stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Port Blair under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:26 IST
Centre sanctions 670 electric buses, 241 charging stations under phase-II of FAME India Scheme
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Centre sanctioned 670 electric buses in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Chandigarh as also 241 charging stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Port Blair under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday. Announcing this in a series of tweets, he said, "Happy to announce sanction of 670 E-buses in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Chandigarh and 241 charging stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Port Blair under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme. This is in line with PM Narendra Modi's vision to push for eco-friendly public transportation."

"Maharashtra has been sanctioned 240 E-buses, of which 100 E-buses each for MSRTC's Intercity and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport & 40 E-buses for BEST-Mumbai," he added in another tweet. The government, while announcing the same in a press release, said that in the first phase of the scheme up to March 31, 2019, about 2,80,987 hybrid and electric vehicles were supported by way of demand incentive, amounting to about Rs 359 crore. Further, the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) sanctioned 425 electric and hybrid buses to various cities in the country with total cost of about Rs 280 crore. It also sanctioned 520 charging stations for Rs 43 crore (approx.) in cities like Bangalore, Chandigarh, Jaipur and NCR of Delhi under Phase-I of FAME-India Scheme. "

"At present, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 3 years i.e.. From April 1, 2019, with total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crore," it added. The release added, "This phase focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, approximately 7000 e-Buses, 5 lakh e-3 wheelers, 55,000 e-4 wheeler passenger cars and 10 lakh e-2 wheelers. In addition, creation of charging infrastructure is also supported to address the anxiety among users of electric vehicles." (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

JSW Solar bags 810 MW blended wind energy projects from SECI

JSW Energy on Friday said its solar power subsidiary has bagged 810 MW blended wind energy projects under an auction conduced by state-owned SECI. The Solar Energy Corporation of India SECI had conduced an auction for setting up 2,500 MW IS...

Iran official dismisses U.S. sanctions against judges, courts

A top Iranian constitutional official on Friday dismissed the imposition of U.S. sanctions on Iranian judges for alleged gross human rights violations and hit back at the United States over police violence against black people there. The Un...

With 'profound sorrow': Ginsburg lies in state at US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state at the US Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it is with profound sorrow tha...

Maharashtra govt trying to not implement farm bills in state: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government is trying to not implement the farm bills recently passed by Parliament in the state. Farmers and farmer organisations have opposed it. NCP also opp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020