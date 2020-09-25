Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will try not to implement farm sector bills in Maha: Cong, NCP

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, on Friday said they would try to ensure that the farm sector reform bills are not implemented in the state. The Congress wanted both farm sector bills as well as the labour reform bills to be scrapped, Thorat said. "The new bills aim to scrap the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:47 IST
Will try not to implement farm sector bills in Maha: Cong, NCP
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, on Friday said they would try to ensure that the farm sector reform bills are not implemented in the state. Speaking in Pune, deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said farmers, as well as the NCP and other parties, are opposed to the new bills.

"Farmers think that the laws are not beneficial for them. There was no hurry (to pass them)," he said. Asked whether they would be implemented in Maharashtra, he said, "We will try to ensure that they are not implemented, but at the same time we will have to see what new issues crop up.

"We are studying what can happen if the matter goes to the court," Pawar said, adding that the government has sought opinion of the legal department too. He had held a meeting on the issue where Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil, leaders of Mathadi workers (head-loaders who work in APMCs) and other stake-holders were present, he added.

Earlier in the day, state Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said they will "work together and take a decision on non-implementation of the new farm bills." State Congress leaders will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on September 28 over the issue, while on October 2, a state-wide 'dharna' agitation will be held against the new bills, he added. The Congress wanted both farm sector bills as well as the labour reform bills to be scrapped, Thorat said.

"The new bills aim to scrap the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). The government wants to demolish the APMC system and hand over the marketing system to traders. Due to this, farmers will not get the minimum support price.

Even the (old) labour protection laws are being scrapped," he alleged. PWD Minister and another Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the new bills will benefit only the rich and corporates.

Various farmer groups had called for a nationwide shutdown on Friday against the three farm sector bills which await presidential assent. The three bills are the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

JSW Solar bags 810 MW blended wind energy projects from SECI

JSW Energy on Friday said its solar power subsidiary has bagged 810 MW blended wind energy projects under an auction conduced by state-owned SECI. The Solar Energy Corporation of India SECI had conduced an auction for setting up 2,500 MW IS...

Iran official dismisses U.S. sanctions against judges, courts

A top Iranian constitutional official on Friday dismissed the imposition of U.S. sanctions on Iranian judges for alleged gross human rights violations and hit back at the United States over police violence against black people there. The Un...

With 'profound sorrow': Ginsburg lies in state at US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state at the US Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it is with profound sorrow tha...

Maharashtra govt trying to not implement farm bills in state: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government is trying to not implement the farm bills recently passed by Parliament in the state. Farmers and farmer organisations have opposed it. NCP also opp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020