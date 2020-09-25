Light to moderate rains likely over parts of Karnataka on Saturday:KSNDMC

Widespread light to moderate rains are likely to occur over various districts of Karnataka today and tomorrow, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said on Friday. KSNDMC has also predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rains over some districts of the region.

"Widespread light to moderate rains likely over Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru districts. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the region (starting from 08.30 am of September 25 and ending at 08.30 am of September 26)," the centre stated. It further said, "Widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains likely over Kalburgi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and parts of Vijayapura districts. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the region."

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall likely over Malnad regions, north interior Karnataka and south interior Karnataka regions on Thursday. (ANI)