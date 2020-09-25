Congress, Left parties in T'gana protest against farm Bills

Congress, Left parties and farmers organisations on Friday held protests here and in other places in Telangana against the farm Bills that were recently passed in Parliament. Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao and the leaders of CPI and CPI (M) besides activists of farmers' unions organised a protest at the GST Bhavan here.

The farmers' unions, in a press release, demanded that the President not give assent to the three agriculture Bills that they said were passed undemocratically and urged the NDA government to withdraw them. The unions also said the government should pass legislation which provides legal guarantee to remunerative Minimum Support Price to all farmers.

Talking to reporters here, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were anti-farmer. The Bills were passed without taking the opposition parties into confidence, he said.

The NDA government hurriedly passed the Bills with a voice vote though nearly 18 opposition parties pleaded for a detailed discussion and voting on them, he alleged.