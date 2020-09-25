Left Menu
NHAI agrees to suggestions made by NHBF related to project delivery

NHAI reports that the suggestions made by NHBF were deliberated upon by them for proper redressal and the Authority has agreed to 25 suggestions which were related to it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:19 IST
NHAI has further reported that other suggestions pertaining to policy-related matters have been sent to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for consideration.

In order to resolve issues and increase the pace of construction of highway projects, NHAI has agreed to most of the suggestions made by the National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF) related to project delivery. The suggestions were made pertaining to nine areas that included Covid Relief, Bidding Process, Contract Management, Old & New Model EPC agreements, Improvement of Concession Agreement of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Improvement of Concession Agreement Based on BOT (Toll) and Project Preparation.

NHAI reports that the suggestions made by NHBF were deliberated upon by them for proper redressal and the Authority has agreed to 25 suggestions which were related to it. NHAI has also assured that all good suggestions shall be positively considered in future too.

NHAI has further reported that other suggestions pertaining to policy-related matters have been sent to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for consideration. Some of the key suggestions accepted by NHAI are highlighted as below:

With regard to Covid Relief, Extension of Time to contractor/ concessionaire for construction period without imposition of any cost or penalty shall be granted by the Project Director upto 3 months and Regional Officer for more than three months and up to six months.

In order to enable the bidder to have an assessment of road condition at the time of bidding, NHAI shall provide DPR alongwith Network Survey Vehicle (NSV)/LIDAR data as per availability to the bidders. All survey data collected by DPR consultants will be made available to agencies under one platform through Data Lake.

To ensure timely payments to vendors and their monitoring, submission of bills related to project payments shall be done through PMS/Data Lake Portal.

NHAI says, in the past, it has taken various initiatives from time to time to support Concessionaires, Contractors and Consultants, which also instilled confidence in the bidders of the Road sector. In March 2020, NHAI disbursed Rs. 10,000crores through online payments and ensured that no payments remain pending due to closure of office during the lockdown.

In the first quarter of the current Financial Year, NHAI disbursed more than Rs. 15,000 crores to the vendors. Additionally, steps such as monthly payments to the contractors were taken to ensure cash flow to the contractors. Such moderations resulted in a spiralling effect on the growth of the road sector, it said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

