Number of passengers flying in single day rises to 1,19,702

The total number of passengers flying in a single day has increased to 1,19,702, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Friday. Puri said the total number of passenger footfalls at all the airports across the country was 2,40,828 in a single day.

The Union Minister said that till September 24, the total number of departing passengers was 1,19,702 and the total number of arriving passengers was 1,21,126. He added that the total departures were 1,393 whereas the arrivals were 1,394 taking the total number of movement of flights to 2,787. Over one crore domestic passengers have flown on 1,08,210 flights since the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the further spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner. (ANI)