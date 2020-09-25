Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra govt issues 85 lakh health cards for animals

In an attempt to elevate the animal husbandry industry, the Andhra Pradesh Government is providing health cards for over one crore livestock in the state, the government said on Friday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:57 IST
Andhra govt issues 85 lakh health cards for animals
Andhra Pradesh Government is providing health cards for over one crore livestock in the state. (Photo source - Andhra Pradesh CMO) . Image Credit: ANI

In an attempt to elevate the animal husbandry industry, the Andhra Pradesh Government is providing health cards for over one crore livestock in the state, the government said on Friday. With this move, the Andhra Pradesh Government shall become the first state in the country to provide cards for health care services to animals. So far, the state government has issued health cards for 85 lakh livestock, and it aims to provide health cards for the remaining 15 lakh livestock by the end of October 2020.

According to the government, by using these health-cards, breeders can avail multiple medical services for animals at RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) ranging from emergency care to vaccinations, free of cost. Apart from providing health cards and free healthcare for the animals, the Animal Husbandry Department is actively educating the farmers about best practices followed across the world.

The department has taken up the responsibility of training breeders through the 'Pasu Vignana Badi' or 'Animal Knowledge School' via practical training apart from theoretical knowledge. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Italian Ganna wins time trial world title on home soil

Pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna won his maiden individual time trial world title on home soil as the Italian crushed his rivals over 32 kilometres on Friday.The 24-year-old, a four-times individual pursuit world champion on the track, cloc...

4 who broke into Noida factory arrested

Four members of a gang that broke into factories and houses for robbery were arrested in Noida on Friday, police said. The four, who were involved in a robbery at a factory here after holding its security guard hostage four days ago, were...

Turkmenistan creates new parliament chamber

Turkmenistans authoritarian president, who has an unchallenged hold on power, on Friday signed a constitutional change to expand the countrys parliament to two chambers. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the move was yet another imp...

Making efforts to fulfil promises made to people: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the government is aware of its promises made to the people of the state and is making sincere efforts to implement them. Gehlot on Friday held a review meeting with the council of ministers. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020