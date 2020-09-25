Andhra govt issues 85 lakh health cards for animals

In an attempt to elevate the animal husbandry industry, the Andhra Pradesh Government is providing health cards for over one crore livestock in the state, the government said on Friday. With this move, the Andhra Pradesh Government shall become the first state in the country to provide cards for health care services to animals. So far, the state government has issued health cards for 85 lakh livestock, and it aims to provide health cards for the remaining 15 lakh livestock by the end of October 2020.

According to the government, by using these health-cards, breeders can avail multiple medical services for animals at RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) ranging from emergency care to vaccinations, free of cost. Apart from providing health cards and free healthcare for the animals, the Animal Husbandry Department is actively educating the farmers about best practices followed across the world.

The department has taken up the responsibility of training breeders through the 'Pasu Vignana Badi' or 'Animal Knowledge School' via practical training apart from theoretical knowledge. (ANI)