Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, Left hold protests in Odisha against farm bills

Activists of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) led by Akshya Kumar took out rallies in different districts, while members of the Western Odisha Krushak Sangathan under the leadership of Lingaraj staged protests against the bills. "The farm bills will no way help farmers, rather put them in trouble," Lingaraj said, while CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi accused the NDA government at the Centre of making provisions to exploit farmers.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 00:38 IST
Cong, Left hold protests in Odisha against farm bills

The Congress and the Left parties along with farmers held protests across Odisha on Friday, demanding the withdrawal of the farm sector reform bills passed in Parliament. Activists of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) led by Akshya Kumar took out rallies in different districts, while members of the Western Odisha Krushak Sangathan under the leadership of Lingaraj staged protests against the bills.

"The farm bills will no way help farmers, rather put them in trouble," Lingaraj said, while CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi accused the NDA government at the Centre of making provisions to exploit farmers. He said the contract farming will destroy the agricultural economy in the country.

Carrying placards and posters, farmers of other outfits took processions in different parts of the state. "Allowing corporate and capitalists in the farm sector will cause hardship to poor farmers," Congress MLA Suresh Routray said.

The agitating farmers in Odisha got the support of trade union workers, activists and students. However, the ruling BJD which opposed the farm bills in the Rajya Sabha did not participate in the protest marches.

Senior BJD leader and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra said the party has already registered its protest against the farm bills in Rajya Sabha. Leader of Opposition P K Naik of BJP said, "There is no justification to oppose the farm bills. The central government has passed the bills for the welfare of the farmers." The three bills passed by Parliament are the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Police officer shot dead at custody centre in London

A British police officer was shot dead in the early hours of Friday by a man who was being held at a custody centre in south London. Police said the incident occurred at about 215 a.m. while the man was being detained at the Croydon Custody...

Details on Trump's $200 cards for Medicare users scarce and conflicted

The Trump administrations planned distribution of 200 benefit cards to Medicare recipients will take place over the next few months, with not all beneficiaries receiving one before the Nov. 3 presidential election, a U.S. Department of Heal...

Cycling-Italian Ganna wins time trial world title on home soil

Pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna won his maiden individual time trial world title on home soil as the Italian crushed his rivals over 32 kilometres on Friday.The 24-year-old, a four-times individual pursuit world champion on the track, cloc...

4 who broke into Noida factory arrested

Four members of a gang that broke into factories and houses for robbery were arrested in Noida on Friday, police said. The four, who were involved in a robbery at a factory here after holding its security guard hostage four days ago, were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020