Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Indore, several markets to close on Saturday, Sunday

In the wake of spike in COVID-19 cases in Indore, traders in several markets have decided to voluntarily close their shops on Saturday and Sunday while on weekdays their shops will remain open till 6 pm in the evening.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 12:07 IST
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Indore, several markets to close on Saturday, Sunday
A visual from the market in Indore. . Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of spike in COVID-19 cases in Indore, traders in several markets have decided to voluntarily close their shops on Saturday and Sunday while on weekdays their shops will remain open till 6 pm in the evening. As many as 50 business associations, which have 20,000 shops under them, have given their acceptance to the decision. This includes shops in the cloth market, kirana bazaar, hardware and iron shops and the electronic market. All of them combined are the biggest market in Madhya Pradesh and lakhs of people visit these wholesale markets from various cities.

Mohammad Riyaz Gazi of Bharti Traders said, "In Indore, positive cases are increasing day by day, so business associations in Indore have met the administration and decided that they will close business on Saturday and Sunday. It is also decided to close regular markets by 6 pm which were earlier open till 8 pm." Dheeraj Khandelwal, vice president Siyaganj Wholesale Kirana Merchant Association, said, "The way cases are increasing in Indore we have decided to close regular markets on Saturday and Sunday, while on other days the shops will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm."

According to Indore COVID bulletin, on 25 September, 445 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Indore, while seven people died. Till date, the total number of cases is 22,129. The death toll is at 538. Nodal Officer COVID-19 Indore, Dr Amit Malakar said, "The positivity rate has increased for some days. People have interacted and this has caused people to become negligent as they are not following social distancing and wearing masks."

When asked about the decision of several traders to close markets on Saturday and Sunday, Dr Malakar said, "We welcome such initiatives as it is equally important to take precautions while doing economic activities." (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

No new incident of violence reported, situation tense in Rajasthan's Dungarpur: Police

No new incident of violence was reported but the situation remained tense in Rajasthans Dungarpur district on Saturday where a violent protest by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam a day before forced police to issue prohibitory order...

Aldis Hodge in talks to play Hawkman in DC's movie 'Black Adam' alongside Dwayne Johnson

Aldis Hodge, who appeared in this years remake of The Invisible Man, is in final negotiations for the high-flying role of Hawkman in Black Adam. The actor is likely to join New Lines action-adventure thriller featuring the DC Comics antiher...

Czech Republic reports 2,946 coronavirus cases, second highest daily count

The Czech Republics daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 2,946 on Friday, its second highest daily count, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.The total number of cases reached 61,318 in the country of 10.7 million. There had bee...

Police constable shoots self with service rifle in UP

A police constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh, officials said on Saturday. The blood-stained body of constable Ashutosh Yadav 24 was found in a barrack on Friday night, Superintendent of Polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020