Water enters in houses in Andhra's Giddaluru following heavy rains

Water entered in the houses in low lying areas of Giddaluru town following the heavy rainfall in the Nallamala forest area.

ANI | Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 14:37 IST
Water enter the houses in Giddaluru town following rainfall in Andhra Pradesh.. Image Credit: ANI

Water entered in the houses in low lying areas of Giddaluru town following the heavy rainfall in the Nallamala forest area. The rivers in Prakasam district like Sagileru, Jampaleru, Gundlakamma are overflowing. The Giddaluru town is submerged in water from rain as well as flood from the Sagileru river.

The officials have alerted the people to be cautious and have halted the transportation in and around the town. Ali, a local resident said, "Water is entering into houses in low lying areas, but no official has come forward to offer any relief or to conduct any rescue operation. We appeal to the officials to save us. We want a permanent solution to this problem." (ANI)

