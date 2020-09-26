Light to moderate rains likely over parts of Karnataka for next 2 days: KSNDMC

Light to moderate rains likely over parts of Karnataka for the next two days, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Saturday. KSNDMC has also predicted scattered light to moderate rains in various parts of the state.

The rainfall is expected in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada among other districts. "Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for next 2 days & generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rains likely over BBMP area today," said KSNDMC.

"Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu & Hassan districts. Scattered light to moderate rains at most places likely over Uttara Kannada, Udupi & Dakshina Kannada districts," it added. (ANI)