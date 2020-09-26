Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra police seize 1,000 litres of country liquor, 15,000 litres jaggery wash in Krishna dist

Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday carried out a massive search operation at country liquor making units in Telugu Palem village of Pedana Mandal in Krishna district, and seized as well as destroyed 1,000 litres of country liquor and 15,000 litres of jaggery wash.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:53 IST
Andhra police seize 1,000 litres of country liquor, 15,000 litres jaggery wash in Krishna dist
The seized containers of country liquor and jaggery wash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday carried out a massive search operation at country liquor making units in Telugu Palem village of Pedana Mandal in Krishna district, and seized as well as destroyed 1,000 litres of country liquor and 15,000 litres of jaggery wash. As per Vakul Jindal, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) the operation started at 4 am, and 160 police personnel participated in it.

"Based on credible information, we have taken up this cordon and search operation with a force of 160 personnel from police and SEB. We have seized 1,000 litres of country liquor and 15,000 litres of jaggery wash and destroyed them," he said. He further said that police also seized gas cylinders and other equipment used for making country liquor. "We will intensify such raids in future," said Jindal.

Ravindranath Babu, Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishna District said that police want to bring in a voluntary change in the mindset of people for a society with no country liquor. "We want a voluntary change in the minds of people for a society with no country liquor. In many villagers, country liquor makers have changed through the 'Parivartana' programme, joined the mainstream, and became eligible for government welfare schemes. Yet many others are still in this illegal business," he said.

Babu said the Preventive Detention (PD) Act has imposed on five people of the district on the suggestion of the District Collector, and police will be more stringent in future operations. "Recently we have imposed PD Act on five persons who are anti-social elements, as suggested by the District Collector. We will be much more stringent in future operations. The accused will be directly sent for remand. The identity of those who give us information will be kept secret," he said (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi stresses on devolution of powers to Tamils by Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for full implementation of a constitutional provision by the new Sri Lankan government to ensure devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community in the island nation even as he announced...

Contentious penalty helps Everton to 3rd straight win in EPL

Everton won its third straight match to open the English Premier League by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 thanks to a contentiously awarded penalty converted by Richarlison on Saturday. Palace right back Joel Ward became the latest player to fa...

Palestinians say Egyptian fire killed two Gaza fishermen

The bodies of two Palestinian fishermen who Palestinian officials say were shot dead by Egyptian naval forces were returned to Gaza on Saturday, the territorys ruling Islamist group Hamas said. The fishermen, who were brothers, were shot on...

Dortmund slumps to 2-0 Bundesliga defeat in Augsburg

One week after its young attacking stars impressed in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg. Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham grabbed the headlines in beating Borussia Mnchengladbac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020